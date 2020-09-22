Satellite images released by American space agency NASA shows that farmers have started burning crop residue in parts of Punjab and Haryana

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Satellite images released by American space agency NASA shows that farmers have started burning crop residue in parts of Punjab and Haryana. According to a report by NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System, the satellite images showed about seven fresh fires in the farmlands of Punjab between September 13 and 16, hinting at the start of the stubble burning practice by the farmers. The stubble bunring releases large amounts of toxic pollutants like Methane, Carbon Monoxide and carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

The most number of fires, shown as red spots on the map was seen from Amritsar district in Punjab, Pawan Gupta, a research scientist at the Goddard Earth Sciences Technology and Research (GESTAR), Universities Space Research Association, told Hindustan Times.

Experts have warned that the COVID situation could be aggravated by the burning of residual crops. “If alternate arrangements to stubble burning are not made, pollutants like particulate matters and toxic gases like Carbon Monoxide and Methane could give rise to severe respiratory problems, which will further worsen the COVID 19 situation, as the Coronavirus also impacts the respiratory tract," Sanjeev Nagpal, also an advisor to the Union and the Punjab governments on the crop residue management, told PTI

The number of fires started rising and reached 26 on September 18. It further increased to 50 fires on September 19. On September 20, 62 fires were observed only in the Amritsar district, said the report.

The stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana is a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi. Last year, the share of farm fire smoke in particulate matter peaked to 44 per cent in November.

Last year, nearly 50,000 cases of stubble burning were reported in Punjab. Stubble burning contributes about 18 to 40 per cent of particulate matter to atmosphere in northern plains

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha