New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The Solar Dynamic Observatory of NASA has discovered a massive 'coronal hole' in the Sun's outer environment recently, which is known as the corona. The hole in the corona in the Sun's southern hemisphere, where temperatures reach around 1.1 million degress celsius, emits a torrent of charged particles. They have the potential to crash with the Earth's surface.

Here's everything you need to know about the deadly possibility

What are researchers saying?

Researchers have said that a large solar storm might take place that can impact the Earth as a result of disturbances on the Sun's atmosphere. This is because the hole, that has been discovered on the Sun's surface, emits a continual bombardment of charged particles.

What will happen?

According to Spaceweather, there could be a mild movement in the geomagnetic field of Earth due to the charged particles. This means that the current travelling towards the Earth might cause the Aurora effect in the Polar Regions. There is high potential of auroras to be seen in the sky of the North and South Poles as a result.

However, the sun has shown little movement over the past several years, according to Bill Murtagh, a project coordinator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Centre. He says, 'this is most frequent in solar minimum, but we are currently rapidly approaching solar maximum. In the year 2025, this will be more intense'.

How will this impact us?

According to researchers, solar storms can overheat the Earth's outer environment. This could have an impact on satellites, GPS mapping, mobile phone transmissions, and satellite television signals. This is because power lines can carry a lot of current, which can cause circuits to explode. However, The Earth's magnetic field, serves as a form of protection against it. That is why such explosions are a rare case.

