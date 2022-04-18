New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: On Monday, the Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA shared an amazing picture of the Martian sunrise. The space agency took to its official Instagram handle to share an interesting picture taken from the InSight rover.

InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy, and Heat Transport, is a Mars lander that was the first robotic explorer to study the crust, mantle, and core of Mars. As per NASA, this picture was captured by the rover on April 10.

Taking to Instagram, NASA sharing the picture wrote, "On April 10, 2022, the 1198th sol (or Martian day) of its mission, our InSight lander took this photo of Martian dawn on the plains of Elysium Planitia."

It added, "InSight is NASA's first mission to study the interior of Mars—its crust, mantle, and core—in depth. With its seismometer and other scientific instruments, InSight has measured hundreds of "Marsquakes", studied mysterious magnetic pulses, and given us incredible views like this one; what we're learning from InSight will not only reveal how planets like Mars first formed, it will help us understand the Red Planet's patterns as we prepare for humans to explore Mars on future NASA missions."

NASA's InSight is not the only robot on the red planet, it also has the help of the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity mars helicopter. Meanwhile, InSight rover has two primary science objectives: to understand the formation and evolution of the terrestrial planet by investigating the interior structure and processes of Mars and to determine the present level of tectonic activity and meteorite impact rate on the planet.

On the other hand, Perseverance rover’s main task is to seek signs of ancient life and collect samples of rock and regolith (soil) for a possible return to earth and Ingenuity's task was to test the first powered flight on Mars

