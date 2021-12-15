New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In the first, a spacecraft by NASA has achieved something almost impossible by touching the sun. For the first time ever, the Parker Solar Probe by NASA has flown through Sun's upper atmosphere 'The Corona' and has sampled particles and magnetic fields there.

The almost impossible feat was made possible by the Parker Solar Probe. "Not only does this milestone provide us with deeper insights into our Sun's evolution and its impacts on our solar system, but everything we learn about our own star also teaches us more about stars in the rest of the universe," said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

As per the scientists, as the spacecraft is circling closer to the solar surface, it made new discoveries that other spacecraft couldn't. In 2019, Parker discovered that magnetic zig-zag structures in the solar wind, called switchbacks, are plentiful close to the Sun.

Halving the distance to the Sun since then, Parker Solar Probe has now passed close enough to identify one place where they originate: the solar surface.

More about Parker Solar Probe:

Parker Solar Probe was launched in 2018 to explore the mysteries of the Sun by traveling closer to it than any spacecraft before. Three years after launch and decades after the first conception, Parker has finally arrived.

Parker Solar Probe passed into and out of the corona several times and it proved that "the Alfvén critical surface isn’t shaped like a smooth ball. Rather, it has spikes and valleys that wrinkle the surface. Discovering where these protrusions line up with solar activity coming from the surface can help scientists learn how events on the Sun affect the atmosphere and solar wind."

The first passage through the corona, which lasted only a few hours, is one of many planned for the mission. Parker will continue to spiral closer to the Sun, eventually reaching as close as 8.86 solar radii (3.83 million miles) from the surface. Upcoming flybys, the next of which is happening in January 2022, will likely bring Parker Solar Probe through the corona again.

How is Sun's atmosphere like?

Unlike Earth, the Sun doesn’t have a solid surface. But it does have a superheated atmosphere, made of solar material bound to the Sun by gravity and magnetic forces. As rising heat and pressure push that material away from the Sun, it reaches a point where gravity and magnetic fields are too weak to contain it.

The corona is the outermost layer of the Sun's atmosphere where strong magnetic fields bind plasma and prevent turbulent solar winds from escaping. The point where solar material escapes the force of gravity and the magnetic field is called the Alfvén critical surface and it marks the end of the solar atmosphere and the beginning of the solar wind.

According to Nasa, the success of the Parker Solar Probe represents much more than technological innovation.“The first passage through the corona – and the promise of more flybys to come – will continue to provide data on phenomena that are impossible to study from afar,” Nasa said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh