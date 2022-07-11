Nagaland Minister Asks People To 'Stay Single' Like Him To Control Population Growth

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has been trending on social media these days because of his humourous take and witty reply to deal with social issues. His remark on the benefits of having 'small eyes' impressed everyone on the internet. Now, the minister has grabbed the attention once again for his humourous remark about the population growth. On the occasion of World Population Day, he urged the citizens to be 'sensible' towards the issues of population growth and also advised everyone to 'stay single' like him.

Temjen Imna Along tweeted, "On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today."

On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing.



Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future.



Come join the singles movement today. pic.twitter.com/geAKZ64bSr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

Netizens praised the minister for addressing the social issues with a humorous take. A Twitter user commented, "Govt should incentivise men for staying single." Another person wrote, "You have a unique sense of humor. I really like you blending elements of humor with serious topics". Some netizens also had funny response. One person wrote, "Don't worry sir,unemployment will not let youth marry either".

Finally we have leader of Singles @AlongImna 😀😀😂 — Yuvraj Vats (@NomadicYuvraj) July 11, 2022

Govt should incentivise men for staying single. — Dón Grieshnak (@DGrieshnak) July 11, 2022

You have a unique sense of humor. I really like you blending elements of humor with serious topics — Shivashis Bose 🇮🇳 (@shivashisjibasu) July 11, 2022

Earlier, he also shared a screenshot in which he searches his name on google. The google search suggestion also shows 'Temjen Imna Along Wife'. He hilariously wrote, "Ayalee, @Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!"

Ayalee, @Google search excites me.😆



I am still looking for her! pic.twitter.com/RzmmgyFFeq — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 10, 2022

The tweet was followed by a fun chat between him and Shark Tank Judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal. Anupam Mittal tweeted, "kuch karna padega @ShaadiDotCom". To this, Temjen Imna replied, "Bhai filhal hum bindas hai, Waiting for Salman Bhai".

kuch karna padega @ShaadiDotCom — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) July 10, 2022

Earlier, the minister had joked about the benefits of having small eyes. He said, "Less dirt enters my eyes. Also, I can easily sleep when I am on the stage and a long programme is going on." The video was also shared by the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma.