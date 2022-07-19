Mysterious Pale Creature Caught On Camera, Netizens Ask If It's Real Or Fake | Watch

Mysteries around aliens, abnormal creatures or ghosts remained unsolved to this day and have become urban legends. Many people have claimed to come across such creatures and some people have also caught these unbelievable things on camera. A video of a pale creature has surfaced online and has left netizens confused and scared. The video is from Kentucky, USA.

The video was shared on Twitter by the account 'Paranormality Magazine'. The caption reads, "Here's the video of the Pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY. #cryptid".

The video shows a pale creature waking and looking for something. Some netizens are just creeped out by the video. Meanwhile, some have questioned the authenticity. People also said that it looks like a person in a white body suit.

One netizen also pointed out that the video was recorded from a monitor. The comment reads, "The reason I stated this is because a CCTV camera is fixed, the camera is bouncing around, especially at the end and, I can see people reflected in the screen (left) at the mid point. Looks like a youngster in a morph suit to me, possibly a deliberate hoax or, kids messing around."

Some people also had hilarious reactions to the video. One person commented, "This looks like walking back to your room after a shower when you’ve forgotten your towel"

Earlier this year, three paranormal investigators claimed that they heard a woman say 'goodbye' in an abandoned 13th-century castle. The trio visited Spofforth Castle in Harrogate, which is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman.

Similar videos have surfaced on the internet before as well in which an unidentified creature can be seen roaming around. However, it is not proved if these ghosts, creatures or aliens are real in the videos. These things are a mystery even today and have taken the form of urban legends.