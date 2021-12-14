New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A gallows room has been found in the Delhi Assembly dating back to the British era, months after a tunnel was found by workers on the site.

The building, which was constructed in 1912 after the country's capital was shifted from Kolkata to Delhi, use to be the Central Legislative Assembly between 1913 and 1926.

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker, Ram Niwas Goel claimed the building fell into disuse after 1926 and the British administration turned it into a court. They decided to hold trials of "revolutionaries" in the dilapidated room.

"Revolutionaries were brought here from the Red Fort via a tunnel," Goel said. According to him, prisoners were tried within the hall and convicts were sent to the gallows.

(Picture from the Delhi Assembly Premises. Credit: ANI)

Divulging the series of incidents that led to the discovery of the gallows, the Assembly Speaker said that a worker had given information about a wall that seemed to be comparatively new. "When we knocked on the wall, it seemed hollow and we decided to break it," he said.

Further, Goel said that a team of the Archaeological department will be called to date the bricks, wood, and other things. Meanwhile, he said the Delhi Vidhan Sabha will be open to tourists. Earlier, Goel had assured that the tunnel would be renovated and opened for visitors.

"In months when sessions are not held here, it will be open for tourists," Goel had said.

The building, though around 109 years old, does not come under the Archaeological Survey of India.

(With inputs from ANI)

