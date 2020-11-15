The chairman of Mahindra shared the joke on his Twitter in which there was information about ants and a piece of information from a user that left him in splits, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Businessman Anand Mahindra who is pretty much active on social media is back again with his #SundayFunday post and this time it is all about the perils of marriage and will make you feel like Anand Mahindra is just like every Indian uncle ever. The chairman of Mahindra shared the joke on his Twitter in which there was information about ants and a piece of information from a user that left him in splits.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture that reads, "A single ant can live to be 29 years old," to which a social media user named Amol Bharate responded and said, "What about a married one?"

My gut is still hurting from how hard I laughed when seeing this. Shri Amol Bharate asked for a ‘technical clarification’ which made this one of the funniest jokes about the perils of marriage that I have ever heard... #SundayFunday pic.twitter.com/Wlli8TtETi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 15, 2020

Amot Bahrate's quip on marriage made Anand Mahindra go ROFL over it and he hailed it as one of the funniest jokes about marriage. He wrote, "My gut is still hurting from how hard I laughed when seeing this. Shri Amol Bharate asked for a 'technical clarification' which made this one of the funniest jokes about the perils of marriage that I have ever heard..."

Reacting to Anand Mahindra's post, one of the users wrote, "Married will definitely live 29yrs. Sorry will be forced to live 29yrs, maybe some can reach 30."

Another user wrote, "Then maybe this ant decided to remain unmarried, good they did not face the married life journey and the entangles ."

See reactions:

Live same years ... but Married ones say ... “ye jeena bhi kya jeena hai lallu😀” — kedar Nandedkar (@KedarMantra) November 15, 2020

See Anand Sir, we Indians always have ideas out of the box💡was he asking for the marriage of ants or himself😄😄😄 — Jhimli Das (@DasJhimli) November 15, 2020

That depend how is behaviour of spouse 😂 — Sanjay Jaiswal (@stocktalk20) November 15, 2020

This made my sunday great!!! — Mohit Subedi (@SubediMohit) November 15, 2020

Anand Mahindra's post has so far garnered 2.2k likes and 127 retweets at the time of writing this article.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma