'Must Be A World Record': UP Cops Find 27 Passengers Stuffed In One Autorickshaw

A policeman in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh came across an autorickshaw which had 27 passengers. The passengers, including both adults and children, were cramped in the auto which has a capacity of 4 to 6 passengers. The video has been going viral on social media and many people found the video shocking yet hilarious.

According to the local media, the autorickshaw was also over-speeding when the policemen checked it with a speed gun. Police stopped the auto near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur. Now, the vehicle has been seized. The policemen were shocked to see 27 passengers in the vehicle when they stopped the auto.

The video was shared by the Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay on Twitter. He wrote, "Consequences of population explosion. Auto one and ride twenty seven."

Some people found the video hilarious, meanwhile, some people pointed out the danger of carrying so many passengers and also talked about the increasing population. One person commented, "Mini Aircraft takes lesser passenger". Another person wrote, "27 people in an auto-rickshaw? Surely must be a world record". Another Twitter user wrote, "rickshaw has become a bus!".

