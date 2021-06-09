Just like there are different issues faced by people during the rainy weather, the Twitterati has different memes for every mood. Scroll down to read the funny reactions and memes of netizens on #MumbaiRains

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: As the monsoon reached Mumbai and its suburbs ahead of the scheduled rainfall today, the residents of the city of dreams left no opportunity to roast the rainy season. Amid this #MumbaiRains trending on the microblogging platform, Twitter comes as no surprise. The 'Mumbaikars' have welcomed the first batch of the shower with tons of memes and jokes on social media. Here’s a look at some of the hilarious memes on Mumbai rains that will make you laugh your heart out.

Just like there are different issues faced by people during the rainy weather, the Twitterati had different memes for every mood. Addressing the issue of inundation and water-logging in several parts of the city, one of user wrote “Sometimes mumbaikars visits sea and sometimes sea visits mumbaikars”

Sometimes mumbaikars visits sea and sometimes sea visits mumbaikars. #mumbairain — teja main hun (@mark_idhar_h) June 9, 2021

Stand-up Comedian Atul Khatri also wrote “The 'Spirit of Mumbai' weather has started..” hinting at the trouble that citizens will have to face due to the waterlogging caused by the rain every year.

The 'Spirit of Mumbai' weather has started..#MumbaiRains — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 9, 2021

On the other hand, some of the people decided to make the best of the situation. Enjoying the pouring weather, some residents were spotted playing cricket in the rain. Posting a video of the same, a Twitter user wrote “Cricket, Mumbai style”.

Taking a dig at the rains, an another level meme proposed the famous street food Vada Pav and Tea as the “vaccine” for the Mumbai rains.

A Mumbai resident also posted a video demonstrating how the people of Mumbai behave when the rains start and later when it refuses to stop.

#MumbaiRains



Residents of Mumbai at the start of monsoon rain in city v/s when it keeps pouring for days! pic.twitter.com/yePyl7qe7f — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) June 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon in parts of Maharashtra has resulted in the blocking of roads and subways leading to traffic jam and disruption in local train services. In the next 48 hours, the rains are also expected to reach other parts of Maharashtra and other states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Bengal.

