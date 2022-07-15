Mumbaikers Have This Ultimate 'Jugaad' To Dry Clothes Amid Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rains have lashed the financial capital of India -- Mumbai. People living in the city are facing several problems including water logging, unable to step out of the house, and many more. One of the bizarre problems that Mumbaikers are facing is the issue of drying clothes after washing them. Recently a video shared by a Mumbaikar is doing rounds on the internet, where clothes can be seen hanging on the rods in the coach of a Mumbai local train.

An Instagram page Dadar Mumbaikar, shared a video where in order to dry clothes, those clothes can be seen hanging inside the coach of a Mumbai local train while the commuters can be seen enjoying the train ride. A shawl, bedsheet, and towel can be seen hanging on the rods for them to dry out.

Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Mumbai local things.”

Take a look at the video :

As soon as the funny video went online, it garnered several likes and comments on it. Soon the video went viral, and netizens found the video way too funny. Several people online appreciated Mumbaikers to find 'desi jugaad' for every tough situation.

While one user wrote, “Kitne tejaswi log hein,” while another wrote, “Maine pehli baar dekha.” Others dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. One user said, "Aamchi Mumbai." Another joked, "It looks like those national flags at Olympics."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra indicating heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places including Palghar, Raigad, and in ghat areas of Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur on Friday.

"Rainfall intensity is likely to reduce over Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra & Telangana from 15th and over Saurashtra & Kutch from 17th July 2022," IMD tweeted.

The weather department has also said that the rainfall intensity is expected to decrease in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra from Saturday.