Mumbaikars Navratri Energy Stuns Internet As Women Perform Garba In Mumbai Local | Watch

AS THE festival of Durga Puja is just around the corner, the festival vibe has taken the internet by storm. After the industrialist shared a video of youngsters performing Garba at Marine Derive in Mumbai, another video of women practising Garba on Mumbai local has grabbed all the eyeballs.

The video was posted by a Twitter user 'Mumbai railway users'. The small clip shows a group of women shaking a leg enthusiastically, while the onlookers seem to enjoy all their excitement and zeal for the festival.

"MUMBAI LOCALS CREATE MOMENTS. Now in yesterday's 10.02 am AC local from Kalyan. FUN HAS NO LIMIT," reads the caption. Posted on Wednesday morning, the post has gained a total of 161.8 k views, putting a smile on users' faces.

"For all those who wonder why Mumbai has a character that makes us love it so much. Space no bar for little joys," a user said. "Mumbai is in Navratri mood!" said a second user.

"Indian culture & human beings are ready to perform anywhere everywhere with positivity they just need a spark. good kudos," a third user wrote.

A fourth user, meanwhile, raised safety concerns and said that it's dangerous. "this is dangerous and should not be allowed in moving train…same situation came in metro wherein there was grp of youngsters playing band for arrey protest and metro auth took immediate cognisance of the same," wrote the netizen.

Meanwhile, Mumbai seems all excited for the Navratri as a similar video posted by Anand Mahindra is also making the internet go crazy.

Earlier, the Mahindra Group Chairman shared a 42-second video clip and wrote, "Mumbai, Marine drive. The conquest and annexation of Mumbai's streets is complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. (I know I'm going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat!)."

While many users enjoyed watching people performing Garba, many protested saying Mahindra should once visit Gujarat in order to witness a traditional Garba. "Absolutely! No place like Amdavad during Navaratri. Mumbai's Garba is not traditional, more Dandiya than Garba. Gujarat has traditional flavour," wrote the user.