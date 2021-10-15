Mumbai | Jagran Trending Desk: Inspired by the popular Netflix series 'Squid Game', Mumbai traffic police's new and quirky way of promoting road safety is winning the internet. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the Korean language show has crossed 111 million views after its premiere on September 17. The show is considered to be Netflix''s "biggest series launch" till now.



The series is based on a set of different games where the contestants have to survive. During the first game, there is a huge robotic doll, who says Red light, Green Light and if a contestant move after the doll says "Red light, Green Light" then they will be eliminated from the game or shot down then and there.



In reference to the same context, the Mumbai traffic police shared their version of 'Red Light, Green Light' in order to create awareness about road safety. The traffic police department took to their Instagram handle and shared a post that said, "You are the "frontman'' of your "game" on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated. Stop at red lights. #SafetyNotAGame #EliminateSpeedGames."

The caption was followed by a video that depicted how dangerous it could be if a person did not follow the traffic signal properly. Mumbai traffic police's post has garnered above 1 lakh views and over 100 comments.



Mumbai police are famous for giving a witty twist to rules in order to create awareness among people. Last year, the police took their reference from the popular American show 'Friends' to spread awareness about the importance of staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown. Apart from that, they also took their inspiration from popular 90s shows like "Nukkad", "Mahabharat", "Hum Log", "Fauji", and "Circus" to make people understand the importance of social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

