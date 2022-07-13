Mumbai Rains: It's Pouring Memes On Twitter Following Heavy Downpour

Amid the heavy rainfall that continues to affect the lives in Mumbai, the hashtag Mumbai rains started trending on Twitter on Wednesday with Netizens posting hilarious memes. From memes about Maths teachers making their way to school amidst the intense rain to going to the office while it's raining, social media got flooded with funny images and videos.

A video with the caption, It’s impossible to make it to school! Le Math teacher:" went viral. The video shows a boy diving into the rainwater on the road while it's raining.

#MumbaiRains



It’s impossible to make it to school!



Le Math teacher: pic.twitter.com/4yQ5DxO8Bi — Andy (@iamandy1987) July 13, 2022

Another picture portrays a Scuba diving picture of a boy. The caption says, "Me visiting Milan subway and Andheri subway."

Me visiting Milan subway and Andheri subway#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/xx2C5gc9H0 — Vijay Thadeshwar (@VThadeshwar14) July 13, 2022

Another picture had dialogue from Hritik Roshan's dialogue from the movie Super 30. The picture depicted the rising prices of cabs in the city due to the monsoon.

Ola and Uber fares every time when it starts raining in Mumbai!#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/6DN0Ffi9Jm — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) July 13, 2022

A humorous meme also explained the condition of local trains. The picture reads, "Kab tak chalega iski guarantee nahi hai."

Another post had a video of a man standing on a sea shore enjoying the waves till he realises it became dangerous.

People in Mumbai at the start of Monsoon

v/s

People in Mumbai when it doesn't stop raining for days! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ZSYPVaZYax — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, incessant showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday morning, leading to flooding in many low-lying areas and traffic snarls on roads, officials said, as quoted by news agency, ANI.

However, the local trains remained unaffected on the Central Railway and Western Railway while the suburban services on the Harbour Line were running slow, according to railway officials.

Some areas, including the Andheri subway, which connects the east and west parts of the suburb, were flooded and police had restricted its use by citizens. There was water-logging up to 1.5 to two feet at the Andheri subway, following which traffic was diverted to the S V Road, a police official informed. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell for the state capital on Wednesday and Thursday.