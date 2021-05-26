New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Mumbai Police is famous for its funny yet meaningful tweets when it comes to keep the citizens of Mumbai posted with the rules and regulations. Recently, the Mumbai Police's Twitter account yet again had an interesting conversation with a man who wanted to step out in sun amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

This started when Mumbai’s Police Commissioner tweeted urging everyone not to step out since the weather was sunny. He wrote, "A Perfect Climate To Remain Indoors."

 

After coming across the tweet, one user commented with a request of stepping out. He said, "Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?"

 

Little did this user would be expecting that the Mumbai Police will give such an interesting reply. Yes, the Twitter handle of the police replied saying, that since he is the main one in the solar system he needs to be a little more responsible.

The tweet read as, "Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth & the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering! Don’t compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please! Be the #SunshineOfSafety."

 

Isn't it funny? Well, one should learn how to be ready with a befitting reply from Mumbai Police department. 

The reply gathered a lot of attention of netizens and many commented and reacted on the same tweet. 

So guys, what are your thoughts on this whole incident? Do let us know 

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal