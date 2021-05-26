Mumbai Police's Twitter account is the place to be when you want to come across some witty stuff. The recent interaction between the Police and an online user is the most interesting thing you will read today.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Mumbai Police is famous for its funny yet meaningful tweets when it comes to keep the citizens of Mumbai posted with the rules and regulations. Recently, the Mumbai Police's Twitter account yet again had an interesting conversation with a man who wanted to step out in sun amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

This started when Mumbai’s Police Commissioner tweeted urging everyone not to step out since the weather was sunny. He wrote, "A Perfect Climate To Remain Indoors."

It's a Hot Sunny Sunday.

A Perfect Climate To Remain Indoors.#StayIndoor#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/9DZ8iJxO2w — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 23, 2021

After coming across the tweet, one user commented with a request of stepping out. He said, "Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?"

Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside? — Sunny Pandey (@sunnyspandey) May 23, 2021

Little did this user would be expecting that the Mumbai Police will give such an interesting reply. Yes, the Twitter handle of the police replied saying, that since he is the main one in the solar system he needs to be a little more responsible.

The tweet read as, "Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth & the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering! Don’t compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please! Be the #SunshineOfSafety."

Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth & the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering! Don’t compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please! Be the #SunshineOfSafety https://t.co/qxIYSkAeNU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 24, 2021

Isn't it funny? Well, one should learn how to be ready with a befitting reply from Mumbai Police department.

The reply gathered a lot of attention of netizens and many commented and reacted on the same tweet.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal