The video of Mumbai Police band Khaki Studio playing the song 'Bella Ciao' from Money Heist has gone viral on social media. Scroll down to watch the clip and read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The much-awaited season of Money Heist has been released and everyone is glued to Netflix to watch the 5th part of the hit series. Right from Twitter to other social media platforms, fans of this crime drama are posting and talking about it everywhere and Money Heist season 5 is trending and how.

And now, even Mumbai Police has joined the bandwagon. Yes, the police department's band named Khaki Studio did a cover on Money Heist's song Bella Ciao. You read that right! The band's video has been going viral where everyone is seen playing different instruments.

The Twitter account of Mumbai Police posted a full 2-minute long cover of Bella Ciao with caption saying, “Liked the trailer of Bella Ciao this morning? You will surely love the bigger picture! Afterall, Khaki makes everything even better.”

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had released a trailer of the rehearsal. The Twitter account captioned the video saying, "Always trying not to miss out on detections nor on trends and tractions. We’ll be here, never letting the season of safety end, while you race against time to finish this one. Khaki Studio planning to pull a heist on your heart one more time with Bella Ciao."

As soon as the video was released, it started doing the rounds on the internet and even Netflix reacted to the same saying, "We always love a well-coordinated plan"

We always love a well-coordinated plan 👌❤️ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 3, 2021

Now isn't it amazing?

Do let us know your thoughts.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal