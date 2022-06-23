Mumbai Police's Awareness Post Against Stalking Has A 'Friends' Connection | See Here

Mumbai Police always comes up with the best and unique ways to raise awareness through their social media handle. The posts on the Instagram handle of Mumbai Police is a proof of how one can spread awareness and happiness all at the same time, with a single post. In one such incident, the police from its Instagram handle shared a clip from the popular sitcom Friends to create awareness about stalking and consent.

The post featured a clip of Chandler Bing (name of the character played by Matthew Perry) from the sitcom Friends. Chandler, in the clip can be seen talking on the phone and saying, "Hey Janice, it's me. I just wanted to apologise in advance for having chased you down the street". He then proceeds to run towards the door.

The caption of the post reads, "Could you be more in the wrong? Do not chase her down the streets." The post also had the caption written in Marathi.

The post didn't just go viral with over 46k views but netizens hailed the creativity of the police department. "Teaching Laws via memes! Just Mumbai Police Admin Supremacy!", an user wrote. "Hats off to our Mumbai Police Page Handler... Orrr... Content creator", another commented.

A few users also believed that the creator of the page deserves a raise. An user jokingly said, "Ek raise toh Mumbai police ke admin bhi deserve karte hai". "Damn Mumbai police marketing team needs a raise by posting so funny videos and posts", another wrote.

It is not the first time when the department has posted something like this. Earlier a post of Mumbai Police raising awareness regarding traffic rules was also widely shared by people on social media. The post started with the caption, “Make sure you take Road Safety seriously, because ‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’". It used a popular dialogue from the 2007 movie Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. However, the post also included the reference from different Bollywood movies such as Dhoom, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, and Ferrari Ki Sawaari.