New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: As much as Mumbai Police is strict, it is known to have a rather witty and funny side on social media. Yes, the official Twitter account of them is quite famous for pun-intended and hilarious tweets. And somewhat similar happened recently, when a man tweeted, tagging Mumbai Police and asked to meet his girlfriend during pandemic as he was missing her.

A man named Ashwin Vinod wrote, "@MumbaiPolice what sticker should I use in order to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss her"

On coming across the tweet, Mumbai Police's epic reply won hearts. It said, "We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier... P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase."

We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories!



Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier



P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/5221kRAmHp — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

Well, as much as the state of Maharashtra is suffering from the new COVID strain currently, such a sense of humour from people is necessary to keep going.

Talking about the coronavirus situation in the state, the government has imposed a curfew-like-lockdown from April 15, Thursday 8 pm and it will go on till May 1, Saturday 7 am. In the wake of the curfew, all the inter-city and inter-district travelling has been banned in order to follow the Maharashtra government's 'Break- the-Chain' movement and to control the spread of the virus.

And for the same, the officials have decided to assign coloured tags for everyone who is providing essential services in the state like health care workers are asked to carry red tags while food suppliers and delivery people will be using green tags. That's why the man Ashwin Vindod was asking about which coloured sticker he should use to meet his girlfriend.

