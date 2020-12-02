Mumbai Police opted for Mirzapur's Kaleen Bhaiya style to warn people against fraudsters will leave you in splits. Check how Pankaj Tripathi reacted to this post.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur has managed to grab the attention of millions of audiences and has set a huge fan following for itself. Its main characters have become very popular among the fans including Bablu, Guddu Bhaiya, Munna Tripathi, Golu and others. However, Pankaj Tripathi's character Kaleen Bhaiya aka Akhandanand Tripathi is the most iconic one. In view of its popularity, now the Mumbai Police has shared an interesting meme with the aim of spreading awareness about online fraud, to which Pankaj Tripathi, Kaleen Bhaiya, has reacted.

Fraudsters: Congratulations! You have won a crore in an online lottery. Please share your account details.



Responsible Citizens: Shouldn’t I just block you, #Dial100 and report instead?



Us: pic.twitter.com/x0ZeyoW0Q4 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 1, 2020

For the awareness of various issues, the Mumbai Police often shares such memes, which are associated with any popular personality or event and are also well-liked. Now the Mumbai Police has made a meme video, using the postures of Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya character, in which he is just nodding his head to make his statement.

Along with the video, Mumbai Police wrote from its Twitter handle, "Fraudsters: Congratulations! You have won a crore in an online lottery. Please share your account details.

Responsible Citizens: Shouldn’t I just block you, #Dial100 and report instead?" After that, the Mumbai Police shared a video in its response, in which Kaleen Bhaiya is nodding his head.

Retweeting this video, Pankaj Tripathi wrote - Yeh Bahut Sahi Hai Jagrukta Ke Liye (This is very right for awareness). Talking about the series, the two seasons of Mirzapur have been released so far. The second season came in October and the fans went gaga on it. Mirzapur stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal with Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. Divyendu plays his son Munna Tripathi, while Ali plays his rival Guddu Pandit.

In the second season, Guddu Pandit badly injured Kaalin Bhaiya, while Munna Tripathi died. Now the third season is being discussed. According to the reports, producers have indicated that work on the third season has begun.

