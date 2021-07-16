Eastern Express Highway is one of the most busiest routes in the city. According to media reports, the driver lost control over the vehicle and the truck was overturned on the highway. Meanwhile, one person was reportedly got injured in the accident.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, a truck carrying 20 tonnes of tomatoes was overturned on the Eastern Express Highway, Mumbai on Friday as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra. Around 20 tonnes of tomatoes were scattered on the road causing a massive traffic jam on the highway which connect Mumbai to Thane.

Eastern Express Highway is one of the most busiest routes in the city. According to media reports, the driver lost control over the vehicle and the truck was overturned on the highway. Meanwhile, one person was reportedly got injured in the accident.

Seeing the situation, the authorities had to call for an earthmover, which helped in removing the scattered tomatoes. The accident took place around 2 am on Friday night. The news agency ANI shared a video in which the earthmover could be seen removing the crate of tomatoes from the highway. Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation informed that the person who got injured during the accident was admitted to a nearby hospital.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Around 20 tonnes of tomatoes, scattered on Eastern Express Highway, being removed amid a huge traffic jam on both lanes of the Highway



One person was injured after a tomato-laden truck overturned near Kopari, Thane on the Highway at around 2 am today pic.twitter.com/GPOmfgd1nO — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Several people were gathered at the accident site to see the earthmover doing its work. On the other hand, officials wearing raincoats were also seen trying to move the overturned truck on the side of the road. Due to crushed tomatoes, the road nearby turned red. This reminded people of the famous festival 'Tomatina' which takes place in Spain. During the festival, participants throw tomatoes at each other.

After watching the video of the toppling truck various comments started pouring in, where a user wrote that it has a possibility that the truck was carrying more load than permitted by law.

On Friday morning people woke up to heavy rainfall and waterlogging on roads in Mumbai. As per the prediction of the Indian Meteorological Department, the region will witness more rainfall and its suburbs throughout Friday. Heavy rainfall has affected the daily life routine of people living in the region. The movement of local trains on Central Railway's mainline as well as the Harbour line was also affected.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen