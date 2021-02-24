Deshraj had to sell his home to fund his granddaughter's entire education. Now he lives in his auto while the rest of the family is in the village. Read on to know the whole story

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: "Ageing is not lost youth but a new stage of opportunity and strength." This quote by Betty Friedan perfectly fits here as this inspirational and hardworking autowala from Mumbai got a life-changing surprise by people and it's almost heart-melting.

Deshraj, an auto driver received a donation from crowdfunding of Rs 24 lakh. Yes, this happened when Humans of Bombay shared his tragic story on their Instagram account, earlier this month and in almost two weeks he got the money from people. The page informed the news by posting a message saying, "The support Deshraj ji has received is immense! Because you all went out of your way to help him, he now has a roof over his head, and will be able to educate his granddaughter! Thank you so much."

While narrating the story, Deshraj said that he was responsible for looking after a family of 7 members including, himself, his wife, his daughter-in-law and her four children. The tragedy struck in the auto driver's life when he lost his elder son and later his younger son committed suicide too. After taking up the responsibility of his whole family, Deshraj even had to sell his home to fund his granddaughter's entire education. Now he lives in his auto while the rest of the family is in the village.

Deshraj said, "I started working long hours-I'd leave home at 6am and drive my auto till midnight. Only then, would I be able to make Rs 10,000 a month. After spending Rs 6000 on their school fees and stationery, I'd be left with barely Rs 4000 to feed my family of 7. But everything seemed worth it when last year, my granddaughter told me that she'd scored 80% in her 12th boards-I was on cloud nine! The whole day, I gave a free ride to all my customers! She said to me, 'Dadaji, I want to do a B.Ed course in Delhi'."

