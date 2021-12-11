New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni is hitting the headlines after his brief visit to Film City Road in Goregaon for an advertisement shoot with veteran Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi. Recently, a pic is doing rounds on cyberspace wherein the duo are all smiles as they posed for the camera.

In the photo shared on Instagram, Dhoni is dressed casually in a grey t-shirt and brown pants and completed his look with a denim shirt, while Pankaj is seen adorning a light blue kurta paired with white pyjama.

Here have a look at the pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seemant Lohani (@seemantlohani)

As soon as the image was posted, Dhoni and Pankaj's fans took to the comment section and dropped appreciating messages. One of the users wrote, "Dil ko sukoon aagya dekhkar". Another wrote, "Two legends one frame" Another user wrote, "Jab Mahi bhaiyya met Kaleen bhaiyya"

This is the second time in the week, Dhoni is in the news. Earlier, he reunited with legendary Yuvraj Singh, possibly for an ad shoot. Yuvraj took to his Instagram handle and shared a boomerang wherein they both are seen sitting on a couch and chatting.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2022 auction. Along with him, the owners have retained Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

Talking about Pankaj Tripathi, he will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama 83, which is based on India's maiden World Cup victory in 1983. The film will hit the theatres on the eve of Christmas, that is, December 24, 2021. He has several more films in his kitty, which are scheduled to release next year, namely Bachchan Pandey and OMG – Oh My God! 2.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv