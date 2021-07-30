Captain Cool’s new hairdo became the hot topic on social media as his fans have always loved his different and experimental looks. A few days back, Mahi uploaded some pictures where it is easy to understand that the cricketer has lost weight, after which his picture went viral.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was famous for his cool temprament and his ability to finish games. However, since his retirement from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has always been in the news for some or the other reasons. Recently, a picture of MS Dhoni went viral where he can be seen sporting a very cool hairstyle. The image took his fans by storm on the internet.

Captain Cool’s new hairdo became the hot topic on social media as his fans have always loved his different and experimental looks. A few days back, Mahi uploaded some pictures where it is easy to understand that the cricketer has lost weight, after which his picture went viral. Meanwhile, Dhoni is amazingly pulling off this look as this is one of the most stylish looks sported on him so far.

Mahi's favourite hairdresser Aalim Hakim did his haircut. Not only the haircut but Dhoni's beard also looked trimmed as well as in shape. Hakim was the one to upload the picture over his Instagram account, and he captioned the photo: "Legend Dhoni👑 Sports A Dashing Look Fire Emoji Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend @mahi7781 Fire Emoji"

As soon as the hairdresser uploaded the picture, fans began to show love on his comment section with love and appreciation for the cricketer.

The former Indian cricket team captain has taken his retirement from international cricket, however, he never leaves any stone unturned while giving his fans a surprise with his different looks. On the other hand, Dhoni will soon be seen on the cricket field. It is believed that the cricketer will join the Chennai Super Kings camp for the second part of the IPL in the UAE.

On the other hand, filmmaker Farah Khan has recently shared some photos where MSD is seen shooting for an advertisement. Farah Khan said she is "a fan now". She further added, as quoted by DNA, "Directed MS Dhoni for an ad today. What an amazing guy.. so punctual, so down to earth, took pics with everyone frm clients to spotboys with a smile..i m a fan now."

