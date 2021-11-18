New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni loves animals and he proves it with his photos and videos on social media. Former Indian skipper every now and then posts a video of himself with his pets. Recently, MS's wife Sakshi took her Instagram to introduce her to their new pet who apparently is 'Chai buddies' with Dhoni.

Wondering what? The former skipper enjoys his cup of tea with his new blue, yellow pet Macaw. Sakshi took the Instagram and revealed that the 40-year old cricketer takes his tea of the day with the Macaw named "Honey".

"'Mahi' and his 'Honey'," wrote Sakshi Dhoni while sharing the photos. She also added the hashtag #chaidates. In the photos, Mahi can be sipping tea while his blue friend can be seen sitting on Mahi's shoulders.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r)

The photo of Mahi with his pet has gone crazy viral on the internet. Ever since Sakshi Dhoni uploaded the photo on Instagram it has garnered 1,004,370 likes and several comments on the photo-sharing app.

Netizens are loving the new photos, while some Dhoni fans gave Honey a warm welcome, others pointed out how precious the pictures were.

Many netizens thanked Sakshi for sharing the pictures of Captain Cool and others just adored Captain Cool and his mate's bond.

MS Dhoni's love for animals is well known. Besides Honey the macaw, also has a horse named Chetak and a pony and 4 dogs named Sam (Belgian Malinois), Lilly (White Husky), Gabbar (White Husky), and Zoya (Dutch Shepherd) who often makes appearances on Instagram account of Dhoni and his wife.

Posted By: Ashita Singh