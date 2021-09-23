Bhopal | Jagran New Desk: A 90-year-old woman from Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh has taken the internet by storm with her driving skills. Resham Bai Tanwar learned to drive a car from her son - Suresh Singh - in less than three months, and now her video driving a car on a busy highway has gained the attention of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan praised Resham Bai in a social media post and mentioned that she has inspired everyone that there is no age bar in fulfilling our interests.

"Grandmother has inspired all of us that there is no age bar in fulfilling our interest. No matter how old you are, you should have the passion to live life!" posted Chouhan on his Twitter account in Hindi.

The video of Resham Bai was originally posted by one Sandeep Singh on his Twitter account.

"A resident of Bilawali in Dewas district, 90-year-old grandmother Resham Bai Tanwar learned to drive a car at this age and is now frolicking on the highway," Singh captioned the video in Hindi.

In the video, Resham Bai, wearing a mustard-colored saree, can be seen smoothly driving a Maruti 800 on a busy road, while someone in another vehicle films her. A man can be seen sitting beside her on the passenger seat.

Resham Bai proved that age does not come in the way if you have the passion to do something. However, due to her age, her family members don't allow her to drive alone. Furthermore, it should be noted that the nonagenarian does all her work herself. Though she is not educated, she easily operates an Android mobile phone. She believes that it is better to go out and drive at a slow pace rather than sitting at home and doing nothing!

Meanwhile, Resham Bai's driving video has been viewed more than 16000 times to date. It has also received several comments, describing her as an "inspiration" and "super-grandmother".

Posted By: Sugandha Jha