The auspicious festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated across the nation with great grandeur and excitement. On the particular festival people usually light lamps and offer puja to Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi and burn crackers. But do you know? A village situated on the border of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also holds a cow dung festival during Diwali.

Weird as it may sound, the village known as Gumatapura holds the Gorehabba festival every year to mark the end of Diwali with a cow dung fight among the villagers and this ritual that they practice is over a hundred years old!

The news agency ANI shared the video of the actual Gorehabba festival and wrote, "Villagers of Gumatapura on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border throw cow dung on each other as part of Deepavali celebrations, marking the end of the festival."

#WATCH | Villagers of Gumatapura on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border throw cow dung on each other as part of Deepavali celebrations, marking the end of the festival. (06.11.2021) pic.twitter.com/w1fhrp0na5 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Watching the scenes if you think that is weird, then you are not alone, the video has sparked a flood of reactions online. Many labeled the festival as the desi version of the Tomatina festival while many got confused, watching such action.

Some Internet users used the term 'disgusting' to sum up the whole situation while some tagged it as crazy.

"La Gobertina," commented one user while a second user wrote, "What do you call this?! Disgusting," and a third wrote, "I know it smells crazy in there."

