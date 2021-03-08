New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: What if on one hand, you don't have anything to eat and then suddenly come across a mountain of gold? Well, quite a similar, dramatic discovery happened in the Republic of Congo where some villagers from South Kivu province's Luhihi found a mountain of gold in their area. Yes, it is true! It was around 60% to 90% gold soil that was spotted there where the people were extracting the precious metal from the grounds. Some videos of the same are doing rounds on the internet.

A journalist named Ahmad Algobary took to his Twitter handle to share the videos on March 2. In one of the clips, it can be seen that villagers are trying to dig out the gold with the help of shovels and other equipments. Meanwhile, the other video features the washing process of gold after the extraction.

Algobary wrote in his video saying, "A video from the Republic of the Congo documents the biggest surprise for some villagers in this country, as an entire mountain filled with gold was discovered! They dig the soil inside the gold deposits and take them to their homes in order to wash the dirt& extract the gold"

Check out Ahmad Algobary's video here:

 

 

As soon as the videos were uploaded and the news broke out, netizens were left in shock and a lot of comments and reactions started pouring in for the viral videos. 

Check out the Twitter user reactions here:

 

One user wrote, "Errrr.... If they didnt know its value, they wouldn't be rushing in to get some. And they are not savages dude."

 

For the unversed, the Democratic Republic of Congo is rich in copper, diamonds, cobalt, and other minerals.

So guys, what are your thoughts on the videos? Do let us know

