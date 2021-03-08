A freelance journalist took to his social media account to share two videos of the villagers extracting gold which went viral on the internet. Scroll down to watch.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: What if on one hand, you don't have anything to eat and then suddenly come across a mountain of gold? Well, quite a similar, dramatic discovery happened in the Republic of Congo where some villagers from South Kivu province's Luhihi found a mountain of gold in their area. Yes, it is true! It was around 60% to 90% gold soil that was spotted there where the people were extracting the precious metal from the grounds. Some videos of the same are doing rounds on the internet.

A journalist named Ahmad Algobary took to his Twitter handle to share the videos on March 2. In one of the clips, it can be seen that villagers are trying to dig out the gold with the help of shovels and other equipments. Meanwhile, the other video features the washing process of gold after the extraction.

Algobary wrote in his video saying, "A video from the Republic of the Congo documents the biggest surprise for some villagers in this country, as an entire mountain filled with gold was discovered! They dig the soil inside the gold deposits and take them to their homes in order to wash the dirt& extract the gold"

Check out Ahmad Algobary's video here:

A video from the Republic of the Congo documents the biggest surprise for some villagers in this country, as an entire mountain filled with gold was discovered!

They dig the soil inside the gold deposits and take them to their homes in order to wash the dirt& extract the gold. pic.twitter.com/i4UMq94cEh — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) March 2, 2021

The moment of washing the dirt and extracting the gold. #Congo pic.twitter.com/7L1V1Clm30 — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) March 2, 2021

As soon as the videos were uploaded and the news broke out, netizens were left in shock and a lot of comments and reactions started pouring in for the viral videos.

Check out the Twitter user reactions here:

Am so happy for them, this is how God blesses. When the poor masses becomes rich in masses. 😂😂😂 Shey I dey make sense like this??? 🤷🤷 — Wyte Lionness ⚔️⚔️🛡️🛡️🌹 🌹🌎🌍 (@tonia_clement) March 3, 2021

They have been dying from hunger next to a gold filled mountain ... — Nour Znagui 🇹🇳 (@NourZnagui) March 4, 2021

And the US and UK will have another reason to be present in Africa. I think the people of Congo will least benefit out of all the deposit found. — jackie udassi (@jackie3785) March 7, 2021

Sala y dusre deshe mi kyu milta hee इंडिया Q nahi milta — Dnyaneshwar Giri (@dnyaneshwargir1) March 7, 2021

One user wrote, "Errrr.... If they didnt know its value, they wouldn't be rushing in to get some. And they are not savages dude."

Errrr.... If they didnt know its value, they wouldn't be rushing in to get some. And they are not savages dude. — ANGRYTURTLE! (@anonymusiguess) March 7, 2021

I wonder what the first set of people who discovered this would have taken home — Next Challenge❤️🙏⚪🇳🇬 (@i_am_Oriade) March 3, 2021

They should let the people keep the gold it’s on their land smh — SNDN (@sindian_) March 5, 2021

For the unversed, the Democratic Republic of Congo is rich in copper, diamonds, cobalt, and other minerals.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal