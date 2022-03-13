New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Assembly elections 2022 in Punjab concluded recently with the Aam Aadmi Party scripting history after sweeping the results. The outgoing CM of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi from the Bhadaur seat also witnessed a loss to Aam Admi Party MLA Labh Singh Ugoke with a margin of 37,550 votes.

Labh Singh Ugoke, who defeated Channi used to work in a mobile repairing shop before getting into politics and his mother Baldev Kaur worked as a sweeper in a government school. He had joined the AAP in 2013 and rose in the ranks of the party quickly. Interestingly, the mother of the MLA Ugoke on Saturday continued working as a sweeper even after her son won the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab.

When asked about the same, Kaur said, "We have always worked hard to earn money. Irrespective of my son's position, I will continue to perform my duty in the school."

Joyed by the victory of her son as an AAP candidate whose party symbol is a broom, Kaur said 'Jhadu' is an important part of my life.

"Even though he contested against the Chief Minister of the state, we were always confident that my son would win," she added.

Meanwhile, Singh's father, Darshan Singh, who used to work as a labourer, said that the family will live as of earlier. He wants his son to focus on the welfare of the people instead of the family.

"People of the village elected him. We want him to be working for the welfare of the people. We will continue to live the way we used to earlier," said Darshan Singh.

"Labh Singh's mother has been working as a sweeper in this school for a long time now. He has also studied in this school. He has brought many laurels to his village and school. Kaur says she wants to continue working in the school," said Amrit Pal Kaur, Principal of the school where Ugoke studied and his mother works.

As soon as this information got out, netizens have flooded the internet with comments and praises for Ugoke's mother and her down-to-earth and true nature.

One of the internet user commented, "Behind every successful man there is a strong woman. In this case #AAP MLA has a proud mother. No work is small, she is the best example and role model for many people👏👏👏," while other said, "That's the identity of Aam Aadmi," and a third wrote, "work ethics"

Great if she continues to do so.



Wait for one month and then report. — Ayangrana (@ayangrana) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile, another set of netizens raised some questions and said all this is for publicity, and as one wrote, "Great if she continues to do so. Wait for one month and then report."

Posted By: Ashita Singh