The mother-daughter duo escaped a major accident after the rare find, which turned out to be an 80-year-old grenade from World War II, exploded in their kitchen.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: When Jodie Crews and her eight-year-old daughter Isabella brought home an odd-shaped item that they found on a beach in England’s Deal, they had no idea that their rare finding will end on a scary note.

The mother-daughter duo escaped a major accident after the rare find, which turned out to be an 80-year-old grenade from World War II, exploded in their kitchen.

Fascinated by the rusty item, 38-year-old Jodie and her eight-year-old daughter Isabella decided to bring it home to experiment with it, thinking it was whale vomit.

Crews posted photos of it on fossil and archaeology sites and had lots of replies.

“Last weekend I picked something off the beach, initially thinking it was a bone/fossil. Put pics on fossil and Archeology site asking what people thought it was. Lots of different things but a hot pin test was recommended in case it was whale vomit,” read the caption by Crews.

Many had different suggestions and guesses and someone thought it looked like a whale vomit and to confirm it recommended a test. Soon, that test went wary and the World War II era grenade exploded.

“Lots of different things but a hot pin test was recommended incase it was whale Vomit….. As you can see from bottom picture of kitchen damage it was not whale vomit… It was an eroded WW2 grenade, which when poked with the hot needle turned into a ball of fire!!!!” Crews wrote on Facebook in a post.

“Fireman told me, grenades have a wax around them and I had pushed the pin through that which instantly ignited it,” she added while sharing images of her kitchen walls covered in soot.

Luckily, Crews was able to manage the situation. “I then rushed upstairs to soak a towel to throw over it to put it out. The adrenalin must have kicked in and taken over,” she told DailyMail.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta