New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Dubai is known for its advancement and sky high and unique designed buildings. Now, the city situated in Middle Eastern Nation has opened its Museum of the Future on Tuesday, a structure that is touted to be "Most Beautiful Building in the World."

The museum is a seven-storey hollow silver ellipse decorated with Arabic calligraphy quotes from Dubai's ruler. It takes pride of place on Sheikh Zayed Road, the city's main highway.

The building's striking facade was lit up by a colourful laser light show in the evening as crowds gathered outside to catch a glimpse of its opening after 9 years of being in making.

It was officially opened later by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, whose vision of the future has been credited as the driving force behind the museum.

“The Museum of the Future is a ‘living museum', constantly adapting and metamorphosing as its very environment drives continual and iterative change to its exhibits and attractions,” said Mohammed Al Gergawi, UAE Minister for Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation said during a glitzy opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Designed by architect Shaun Killa of Killa Design, the building was conceived as an architectural and cultural icon, and is a remarkable feat of computer-aided design and engineering.

Made of stainless steel, consisting of 1,024 pieces of art manufactured using robots uniquely able to create the demanding shapes, the façade alone was constructed over a period of 18 months, and comprises a complex assembly of four-layer composite material panels each requiring over 16 process steps, a press release by organisers said.

It is illuminated by 14,000 meters of light lines, tracing Arabic calligraphy representing three quotes on the future by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The 1,024 panels were selected to represent a kilobyte, or 1,024 characters, the press release stated.

The museum is fed with 4,000 megawatt-hours per year of solar power generated by a dedicated solar park and meets the highest global standards of sustainability.

The Museum contains a series of experiential displays for the general public to visit and be inspired by different aspects of future thinking.

At the core of the museum is its multi-use hall, which can accommodate more than 1,000 people, and a special hall for interactive lectures and workshops that can accommodate more than 345 people, a press released added.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh