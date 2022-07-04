More Than A Goa Flight: User Flags 'Exorbitant' Uber Rates For 50-km Ride

An Uber passenger in Mumbai was stunned by the fare the company charged for a 50-km ride amid heavy rainfall in the city. The user named, Shravankumar Suvarna, revealed that Uber is charging him Rs. 3,000 for his ride home, which is a 50-km ride from his location.

Shravan took to Twitter and posted the screenshot of the charges by the company and complained that the "flight to Goa is cheaper" than his ride back home. The screenshot displayed the prices of different rides. UberGo had a fare of Rs 3,041, Premier had a fare of Rs 4,081, and XL had a fare of Rs 5,159.

Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home #peakmumbairains pic.twitter.com/r3JLGAwQxc — Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) June 30, 2022

Twitter soon was flooded with ideas on making better use of the amount. A user said that one can get a decent 1 bhk flat in Nashik by paying what UberXl is charging for the ride. "With UBERXL rate you can get a decent 1bhk on outer of Nashik," the user tweeted.

With UBERXL rate you can get a decent 1bhk on outer of Nashik !! — Siddharth Jain (@sjain_19121985) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, another user talked about how one can stay at a good hotel in Dadar for the same amount and will still be left with some money. "With this money, you can stay at a good hotel in Dadar for the night, have a hearty dinner and then have a good night sleep. Wake up in the morning and then go to home. You will have those under Rs 2500 and still have Rs 500-1000 left to spend," the netizen said.

A user also talked about cab drivers cancelling rides when booked for a near destination. "Not only this, these rides are running an unethical business only long destination bookings are accepted at exorbitant rates & near destination are booked, Drivers cancel the rides after asking the destination," the user said.

Not only this,these rides are running unethical business only long destination bookings are accepted at exorbitant rates & near destination are booked,Drivers cancel the rides after asking the destination.#Cancel# license#@Olacabs#@ridexuber https://t.co/rXr8hQsErb — Pawan Pai (@pai_pawan) July 3, 2022

The internet saw some unique things as Mumbai witnessed the onset of the monsoon. In a recent incident, a video of a Swiggy delivery boy got widely shared on the internet. The boy in the video can be seen riding a horse to make the delivery. The video posted on youtube made the netizens both curious and astonish, at the same time.