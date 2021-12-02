New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: We have seen men grooming themselves and getting their hair cut in salons. But have you seen a monkey getting his beard shaved in a salon? Probably no right? But This monkey is different as he is conscious of his appearance and wants to be well-groomed.

A video that went viral on social media shows a monkey visiting a hairdresser. The viral video is being shared on the microblogging site Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma. The hilarious video has been doing rounds on the social media as netizens have gone crazy.

Sharing the video, the officer wrote, " Ab smart lag rahe ho, Beauty Parlour." The video has garnered over a thousand views.

In the video, the monkey can be seen sitting on a chair in the parlour, wearing a sheet to cover his body and getting his facial hair trimmed. The barber combs its hair and trims it with an electric trimmer.

Here, watch the hilarious video here:

Many netizens are stunned after watching the monkey's discipline while others were pointing out the fact if the monkey suddenly snatches the trimmer then what will happen.

कहां से पाते हैं सर आप ये सब ....? — Sarvesh Tripathi (@SarveshCrtripat) November 29, 2021

One netizen wrote, " Gazab," while the other wrote, " What if monkey suddenly had an urge to operate the machine, then it will create problems for the barber."

शैव अच्छे से होनी चाहिए क्यो कि आज मेरी शादी है l — Ashok Dadhich (@AshokDadhich_) November 29, 2021

सोचो वानर देवता का मन हो गया ये मशीन चलाने को तो इस भाई के खरोडे लग जाएंगे। — vanoj gupta (@manojfaridabad) November 29, 2021

Meanwhile, another netizen asked the IPS officer that from where he gathers such videos or content.

