New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In Maharashtra, a group of monkeys went on a rampage and killed dogs to take ‘revenge’. Yes! you heard it right!. As per reports, it all began when some of the dogs allegedly killed a baby monkey and left the monkeys furious. To avenge the death of a monkey infant, several monkeys caused carnage and killed around 250 puppies, by throwing them down from heights.

As per the reports, the incident was reported in the Beed district of Maharashtra. Ever since the killing, the monkeys and dogs are at some kind of war and it seems Monkeys have scored a solid. In the Beed district, whenever a monkey sees a dog they take it to considerable heights and throw it down.

According to News 18, Some 10 kilometers away from the Majalgaon of Beed district, a village called Lavool has no dog left in the area. Forest officials have also been alerted in that and adjoining villages and “2 monkeys involved in the killing of many puppies have been captured by a Nagpur Forest Dept team in Beed, earlier today. Both the monkeys are being shifted to Nagpur to be released in a nearby forest,”Sachin Kand, Beed Forest Officer told News Agency ANI.

The bizarre incident has left all in shock and some netizens to trend a Monkey vs Doge all over the internet. However brutal it may sound, Netizens have converted this Gang war of monkeys and dogs into a meme war on social media.

Look at some of the memes here:

Earlier, a similar incident happened in the neighbourhood of Kottigehara village of Chikkamagalur district in Karnataka when a monkey travelled 22 km to a different village to take revenge on a man.

It was later captured after some of the villagers reported its suspicious roaming in the school campuses and adjoining areas. Forest officials and a group of more than 30 people trapped the monkey after three hours and released it to a faraway forest.

Posted By: Ashita Singh