Monkey Throws 4-Month-Old Baby To Death From 3-Storey Building In UP's Bareilly

A four-month-old baby boy died in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh after a monkey threw the baby off the roof of a three-storey house. This incident took place on Friday evening when the mother and father were on the terrace with their baby and a herd of monkeys attacked them on the roof.

According to the father of the infant, Nirdesh Upadhyay, he was walking on the terrace with his wife and their four-month-old son on Friday evening. The father is a resident of Dunka village of Bareilly. Suddenly, a troop of monkeys attacked them on the roof. The monkeys surrounded Nirdesh and he tried to run toward the stairs with the baby. But the baby dropped from his arms, and then a monkey grabbed the infant and threw him off the roof.

The baby died on the spot. According to India Today, the monkey attacked other family members as well and bit the father. The family was preparing for the name-day ceremony of the infant before the incident took place.

The incident has been reported and a team of the forest department has been sent to conduct an investigation, according to Bareilly Chief Conservator of Forests Lalit Verma. The infant also had an elder sibling, who was seven years older than him.

A similar horrific incident happened in Mwamgongo, western Tanzania in June 2022. A group of monkeys snatched a month-old boy from his mother when she was breastfeeding him. The boy suffered from head and neck injuries and died during emergency medical treatment.

According to the regional commander James Manyama, the villagers tried to use force to save the baby from the monkeys. "She screamed for help and villagers rushed to her house to assist her in getting her child – identified as Luhaiba Said - back from the troop of monkeys. When they tried to take him back by force he got injured on the head and the neck," Manyama was quoted saying by the news website Wion.