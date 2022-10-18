Monday Is Now Officially The 'Worst Day Of The Week,' Courtesy Guinness World Records

GUINNESS World Records has officially declared Monday as 'the worst day of the week' on Monday, October 17, 2022.

All of us must have experienced Monday blues. It is quite difficult to get up on a Monday morning and come to work. After spending a stress-free weekend, Monday feels like a burden and puts a great amount of stress on the first day of the week. The Guinness World Records has designated Monday as ' the worst day of the week' which a lot of us can agree with.

we're officially giving monday the record of the worst day of the week — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 17, 2022

The tweet of Guinness World Records tweet said," We're officially giving Monday the record of the Worst day of the week. The comments sections of the tweet have been flooded since then by numerous users sharing their thoughts on the record.

A user wrote. "It's official! Petition to have a 3-day weekend." The official account of Red the Angry Bird shared a comment, " Took you long enough," it read to which Guinness World Records quickly replied, " IKR (I know, right)."

took you long enough — Red the Angry Bird (@AngryBirds) October 17, 2022

Other comments on the tweet include, "that feeling of Sunday evening is much worse than Monday morning", and " Monday happens to be as anyone can personally take it because Monday means change and few people find fun in change. Change from weekend vibes to work vibes truth be told, no one loves to work. People hate their workplaces but have to show up because they have to work to survive."

That feeling of Sunday evening is much more worst than Monday morning 🥲 — Piyu 👩‍⚕️ 🇮🇳 Nutrition Jeevi 🍒🍇 (@PiyuNair) October 17, 2022

A comment in the middle of this said, "Monday is the best day. It always feels good to me to get a fresh start."

Guinness World Records is the official site with ultimate record-breaking facts and achievements throughout the globe. Most top world records in Guinness World Records include career goals, shortest living woman, the tallest man ever, longest nose on a living person, longest time breath held voluntarily and many more.