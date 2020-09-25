Bilkis Dadi's family also expressed their happiness on her being recognised among the world’s most influential people including Prime Minister Modi.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Bilkis Bano, the famous 82-year-old anti-CAA protester from Shaheen Bagh, who earned the name ‘Dadi of Shaheen Bagh’ during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the country, has now been named among the 100-most influential global personalities by Time magazine.

Talking to news agency ANI, the 82-year-old lady said that she is very happy that she was honoured in this manner. "I am very happy that I was honoured in this manner. Although I did not expect this."

Further talking to ANI, Bilkis Bano said that "I have read only the Quran Sharif and I have never been to school but today I feel excited and happy. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for also being included in this list. He is also my son. So what if I did not give birth to him, my sister has given birth to him. I pray for his long life and happiness."

Along with Bilkis Bano, Prime minster Narendra Modi, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, biologist Ravindra Gupta and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai were on the list of '100 Most Influential People of 2020' that was released on Wednesday.

Bilkis Dadi sat with two other grandmothers in the CAA protest and has emerged as the face of resistance in the protest. She hails from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Her husband died 11 years ago and she currently lives in Shaheen Bagh with her daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

She was further asked about India's fight against coronavirus, to which she said, "Our first fight is against coronavirus. The disease should be eliminated from the world."

Bilkis Dadi's family also expressed their happiness on her being recognised among the world’s most influential people including Prime Minister Modi.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma