Model Who Paid $600K To Imitate Kim Kardashian, Now Spends $120K To Detransition

A Versace Model, known as Jennifer Pamplona, who spent nearly USD 600K (approx Rs 4.77 cr INR) on procedures to imitate Kim Kardashian, has now paid USD 120K (approx Rs 95 lakh INR) for the "detransition" process to bring her back to her former appearance.

According to New York Post, Pamplona went through 40 cosmetic operations over a 12-year period in an effort to look like Kim Kardashian but was fed up with people only recognizing her as Kim Kardashian.

"People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying," she told news agency Caters. "I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognized because I looked like a Kardashian," she added.

However, she soon started attracting international notice and was even highlighted in The New York Post. She gained more than one million followers but was still not happy. "I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn’t happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket," Pamplona admitted.

"It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times," she said. She then found a physician in Istanbul who claimed to be able to assist her in return for her former appearance. "I saw on the computer beforehand how I would look and it was like I was having a rebirth," she said.

While speaking about the problems faced by her following the “detransition” procedure, she said that an illness caused her to “bleed from her cheeks” for three days. "I thought I was dying," she explained. But the model was happy after the final procedure concluded. "The best feeling is knowing I’m not in a fight with myself anymore," Pamplona said.

Meanwhile, she has also teamed up with a physician to establish a foundation in Brazil to help people with body dysmorphia. "I feel like I can help a lot of people with my life story, but my face is beautiful and now I look even more beautiful," she said.



(With Agency Inputs)