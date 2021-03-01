The architect built the mobile home by using Rs 1 lakh only, wrote a Twitter user who shared the picture of the mobile home on Twitter.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: A human brain has enough potential to do several amazing things, from building a large developed city to a mobile home, nothing is impossible. Well, to prove our point, we have a perfect example. Recently, a man from Chennai is garnering all the praises for his commendable work as he turned an auto-rickshaw into a mobile home. His innovation has surely impressed the netizens, and even business tycoon Anand Mahindra couldn't stop himself from praising the architect.

The amazing work of turning an auto-rickshaw into a mobile home was done by Chennai-based architect Arun Prabhu NG. As soon as the pictures of the mobile home went viral, Anand Mahindra was quick enough to share the post on his social media space. He even said that he is looking forward to work with this architect.

Apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces. But he was also on to a larger trend: a potential post-pandemic wanderlust & desire to be ‘always mobile.’ I’d like to ask if he’ll design an even more ambitious space atop a Bolero pickup. Can someone connect us? https://t.co/5459FtzVrZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 27, 2021

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces. But he was also on to a larger trend: a potential post-pandemic wanderlust & desire to be ‘always mobile.’ I’d like to ask if he’ll design an even more ambitious space atop a Bolero pickup. Can someone connect us?"

As he shared the tweet, it went viral. The tweet has so far garnered 554 retweets and 4.7k likes, at the time of writing this article.

Dear Sir, i have informed Mr Arun about the your desire to connect with him and opprutinity to work together ... he is from Namakal . It was my pleasure to speak to him and share him about your tweet , which he is completely unaware.@narendramodi @nitin_gadkari @PiyushGoyal — ajaykalra (@ajaykalra4) February 27, 2021

One of the users also came forward and shared the contact of Arun with Anand Mahindra. He wrote, "Dear Sir, I have informed Mr. Arun about your desire to connect with him and the opportunity to work together ... he is from Namakal. It was my pleasure to speak to him and share him about your tweet, which he is completely unaware."

Many users flooded the comment section with praises. One of the users wrote, "Salute to both the Architect and Anand sir for recognition of his art"

Looks beautiful, alien spacecraft — Dr. S.Guruprasad (@drsguru) February 27, 2021

Another user wrote, "Incredible. Really great job. Awesome invention. Really love it"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma