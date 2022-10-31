Mithun Chakraborty's 'Jimmy Jimmy' Becomes Protest Song For Chinese Frustrated With Lockdown

EVERYONE remembers Mithun Chakraborty's superhit song, Jimmy Jimmy from the 1980s. The party song from the movie Disco Dancer was quite a popular one at that time and is still played in many informal gatherings.

No matter how many parties witnessed folks grooving with the song, no one ever imagined it would someday turn into a song that would be used for protest. Yes, you heard it right.

In a unique incident, the song is widely being used in China by citizens frustrated with lockdowns and Covid-related restrictions to raise their voices and express discontent with a song and a dance.

After being translated into Mandarin, the song means, "Give me some rice? Who can give me? I ran out of it. No need to give much rice, my family has only a few members."

It can simply be interpreted as an urge to the government from the people of the country to lift the Covid 19 curbs that are being imposed on the people even if only a few cases are being reported from a locality.

As per a report of the Hindustan Times, several versions of the song have been watched millions of times on social media, mostly on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

In the video, netizens can be seen dancing to the song, carrying empty vessels in their hands, many of them can be seen dressed up in saris as they shake a leg to the song.

Though social media platforms are closely monitored in China, these videos and the song, however, seem to have skipped the censors so far.

China has refused to get back to normalcy, even when the whole world has moved on to existing with the virus. The government has doubled down its “zero-Covid” strategy with snap lockdowns, mass testing, and strict restrictions on movement. The decision has exasperated citizens across the country.

However, the government seems unaffected and it looks like it is in no mood to ease the restrictions.

According to the National Health Commission (NHC), nearly 2,898 new Covid-19 cases were reported in mainland China on Sunday, topping 2,000 for a second consecutive day.

“We expect Beijing to maintain its zero-Covid strategy (ZCS) at least until March 2023, the lockdown situation to worsen due to the winter season and more infectious variants, export growth to slide further on a global slowdown, and the property sector to deteriorate further on the lack of a comprehensive solution,” the brokerage Nomura said in a report on Monday.