At Moscow’s Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC), the Indian space mission candidates are currently following the courses of the general space training programme along with the systems of Soyuz MS crewed spacecraft.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) upcoming mission ‘Gaganyaan’ to send Indian astronauts in Earth’s outer space recorded a procedural success, as the four astronauts-elect for India’s first manned space mission completed their training on crew actions in abnormal descent module landing.

"To date, Indian cosmonauts have completed training on crew actions in the event of an abnormal descent module landing: in wooded and marshy areas in winter (completed in February 2020), on the water surface (completed in June 2020), in the steppe in summer (completed in July 2020)," Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Russian space organisation Roscosmos said on Thursday.

At Moscow’s Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC), the Indian space mission candidates are currently following the courses of the general space training programme along with the systems of Soyuz MS crewed spacecraft.

What is Soyuz MS crewed spacecraft?

According to Russian Space Web, the crewed version of Soyuz MS spacecraft is an upgraded variant of veteran Soviet transport spacecraft called Soyuz-TMA-M. It carried three astronauts to International Space Station on July 7, 2016, with remarkable success.

Training modules followed by Indian space mission candidates

Four Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilots, the candidates for India’s first manned space mission, passed training in short-term weightlessness mode in the month of June. The four of them also got trained to lift aboard a helicopter while evacuating from the descent module landing point, Glavcosmos said on its website.

As for the health status of the trainees, the Glavcosmos, while appreciating the high motivation of space flight candidates, said that it is monitored on a daily basis, and once every three months.

“The GCTC (Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center) instructors praise the effort and high motivation of the Indian cosmonauts. They also note their extremely serious and very professional attitude to the training process," Glavkosmos said.

Mission ‘Gaganyaan’, initially planned for 2022, is expected to be delayed by a few months due to COVID-19 pandemic. The space mission trainees, however, are scheduled to complete their training in Moscow by the first quarter of 2021.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma