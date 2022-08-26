Miss England Finalist Becomes First-Ever Beauty Queen To Participate In Pageant Without Makeup

A Miss England finalist scripted history when she became the first ever beauty queen to participate in the pageant without wearing makeup. On Monday, Melisa Raouf, a 20-year-old political student from south London, reached the semifinals opting for a zero makeup look. Now, she'll compete in the finals this October for the crown.

"It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so," Raouf said in an interview with the UK's Independent newspaper.

"If one is happy in their own skin we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are, and that's what makes every individual unique," she added.

Further, Raouf revealed that she started wearing makeup at an early age. However, she chose to avoid doing it while appearing in the semi-finals.

"I never felt I met beauty standards. I have recently accepted that I am beautiful in my own skin, and that's why I decided to compete with no makeup," she explained in the interview.

Back in the month of May, Raouf took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself from the "bare face" round of the competition, and wrote, "embracing blemishes and imperfections."

As per the organisers of the show, Raouf is once again planning to bare-faced at the national finals of the pageant, which will take place in October.

Raouf said that she wishes to inspire other women to embrace their natural looks, and that's why she decided to take to the catwalk without any cosmetics or beauty products.

Explaining her perspective behind the move, Raouf said that in this step of her, she also wishes to promote inner beauty in an age of social media obsession.

As soon as the news surfaced online, people across the globe messaged the 20-year-old with appreciation and suppprt.