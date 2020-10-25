Mirzapur Season 2: If you missed the memes and want to check them out, we have compiled some of the best memes on Twitter, check out:

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Mirzapur season 2 is out and apart from punchy one-liners, guns and wild action it has also brought the season of raining memes and netizens just can't keep calm about it. Social media is flooded with memes and corny jokes as the series has given a lot of content to the memers out there.

The series Mirzapur star Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal in the leading roles. However, Guddu Pandit, Kaleena and Munna Bhaiya gave a ton of meme-worthy content to netizens.

Me After Watching 1 episode of mirzapur 🔥

#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/jEDx3UY3mG — Waseem (@Waseem14080727) October 23, 2020

#Mirzapur2

Nobody

Literally Nobody

Every social media influencer to his/her followers: pic.twitter.com/iQeOIFKIKh — Shabezkememes (@ShabezKhan7) October 23, 2020

#MirzapurOnPrime #Mirzapur2 23rd October ko aane vali thi lekin 1 din pehle hi aagai kyuki : pic.twitter.com/26XZvo25IY — Gargi Shaktawat (@ShaktawatGargi) October 23, 2020

#Mirzapur2



What Kalin Bhaiya sees in Beena Tripathi pic.twitter.com/HFsl7WPl6n — ANSH EMM⚡ (@AnshEmm) October 23, 2020

Maaf krdo Bhai Hume pta h tum kool ho or mirzapur dekhte ho (woh baat alg h prime id kisi or ki hai)#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/MKvKQt6uGL — Aayushi Sharma (@aayusheeii_) October 23, 2020

Hann bhai mai nhi dekh paya saare episodes #Mirzapur2 ke kl raat.

Will society accept me? — ✨Atheist✨ (@ankitverma_23) October 23, 2020

#mirzapurseason2

Story of releasing Mirzapur season 2 . . .

Telegram. Amazon prime pic.twitter.com/JDWoPsxUyQ — Anamul Hassan (@hassan_laskar9) October 23, 2020

Mirzapur 2 is a crime drama thriller series, the story is based on drugs, guns and lawlessness. The series is produced by Excel Entertainment. It is directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh. The Mirpur's first season was released in 2018. Mirzapur 2 began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 22.

In our review of Mirzapur 2, "the customary violence and mind games get murkier than the first season which was restricted to a battle of dominance, the female characters have taken a front foot in this instalment of the crime drama which is more about betrayal than the predicted revenge."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma