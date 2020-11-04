The fans were left amazed by Milind Soman's picture and many of the users wished him Happy birthday. check out post.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The model-actor Milind Soman has turned 55 today and even at this age he never fails to impress fans by his good physique. On Wednesday, the actor celebrated his birthday in a quirky way as he posted a picture of himself running while he was completely naked.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the picture and wrote, "Happy birthday to me 55 and running." The photo was clicked by his wife Ankita Konwar. He was looking like a snacc running on the beach while his hair was twirling and he was not wearing a piece of clothing on his body.

Happy birthday to me 😀

55 and running ! 📷 @5Earthy pic.twitter.com/TGoLFQxmui — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 4, 2020

The fans were left amazed by his picture and many of the users wished him Happy birthday.

On the other hand, the picture also started the meme fest on social media as his fans started offering him underpants and many of the users asked him that if they could gift him vest and underpants.

close enough ( 55 = 5 ) pic.twitter.com/vaYDWwhxjt — SharmaJi (@TweetPranjul) November 4, 2020

How it started vs how it is going. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/OAimhjmAN5 — Abhijeet Tripathi (@AbhiNationalist) November 4, 2020

Gift from my side sir😢 pic.twitter.com/qeQnZXY16Y — Yuvraj Vairagad 👹 (Nationalist)🚩 (@YVairagad) November 4, 2020

One of the users wrote, "Gift from my side sir.” another user shared a meme in which Lalu Prasad Yadav was offering a shirt and undergarments to Milind.

Yet another wrote, "How it started vs How it is going" as he shared a meme in which there was a picture from his 90s shoot.

Check out hilarious memes:

Milind's wife Ankita also shared a picture from their 12k beach run and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run #happybirthday #55 #happybirthdaymilindsoman.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma