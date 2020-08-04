However, university authorities have clarified that the post on the website is false and is an attempt to defame the institution.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could be mischief, an IAF aircraft installed on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was shown listed on online website OLX with a sale price of over Rs 9 crore on Monday.

"The post on OLX about the sale of aircraft installed in the campus is wrong. University has not taken any step to auction or sell it. We are looking into the matter. It's an attempt to defame the university," said Mohd Wasim Ali, AMU Proctor as reported by news agency ANI.

The aircraft installed at the university in 2009 as a symbol of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was listed on OLX for sale for Rs 999,99,999 on August 3. However, as soon as the information started spreading on social media, the post was deleted from the website.

A probe has also been ordered by the Aligarh Muslim University Administration to find out the people behind this mischief of putting the ad on OLX.

According to media reports, it is suspected that the advertisement was posted by some members of the AMU with a pic of the MiG fighter plane. However, AMU’s proctor denied any role of any present or former member of university in this incident.

The MiCO MiG-23BN fighter plane was retired after being in the Indian Air Force for nearly 28 years. The AMU became the first university Uttar Pradesh where ground attack fighter planes were installed. Another fighter plane was gifted to the Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan