The employees of Microsoft who will join its Noida office are going to visit one of the wonders of the world by just sitting in the office, watch.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Due to the coronavirus induced pandemic, many companies were forced to go for the work from home culture and that made many people sit at remote locations in front of their laptop. However, as now our life is getting back on track, people are getting back to their offices and they couldn't be happier to resume work from the office in old usual style. But, what if we tell you there are going to be some people who will be able to go to an office that is inspired by the Taj Mahal. Voila! It would be nothing less than a workation.

Recently, Microsoft India shared pictures of their newest Microsoft India Development Center that is spread across 90,000 square feet on the top three floors of a six-storey building in Noida, and the amazing factor is that this new office is inspired by the Taj Mahal.

We’re excited to introduce our latest India Development Center hub in Noida, inspired by the Taj Mahal! Come, take a look. https://t.co/Gl6rs8r9M7 pic.twitter.com/CQeo5EcVtY — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) January 28, 2021

The employees of Microsoft who will join its Noida office are going to visit one of the wonders of the world by just sitting in the office. As soon as the pictures of the office went viral, the netizens couldn't stop themselves from reacting to it.

@BillGates sir

I want to work here 🙏🙏

This is soo mesmerizing ❤️❤️😍😍@MicrosoftIndia https://t.co/NfTdf40JRg — Anshu (@24anshutem) January 28, 2021

One of the users wrote, "@BillGates sir I want to work here. This is soo mesmerizing. "

Another wrote, "Wow!! Where do we send the CVs?"

"Bhai salary kitni doge" (3 idiots) — Shivam Kumar (@Shiva13rajput) January 29, 2021

Yet another wrote, "Amazing! Employees feel more inclusive and belonged to the workplace when they can relate their work to their culture.My resume is arriving in your HR’s inbox. Awesome Microsoft!"

India is, was, and will always be known for its amazing architecture and food. Hats off to India! 🔥



I feel so proud watching this. — hassaan #AuratAzadiMarch2021 (@saanville) January 28, 2021

I want to work here @satyanadella sir. Where should i send my CV! — An Indian (@ashishsooden) January 29, 2021

The Taj Mahal-inspired Microsoft office has a beautiful dome and to add the charm the marble is inlaid on the floor. Not only this, but there are also chevron patterns in the corridors.

The new workspace has also designs that depict rivers and greens of Char Bagh Gardens through the colour palette and textures. Microsoft has also said that the new work hub is LEED platinum rated, which means that it holds the high potential of sustainability standards of construction and operation.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma