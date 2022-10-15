Michigan Man Wins 82 Lakh Rupees In Lottery, Thought His College Buddies Were Tricking Him

WINNING money in a lottery sounds like a dream coming true to almost everyone. But how many of you would believe it's true if you wake up with an e-mail saying you've actually made a lot of money in some lottery? That might sound unreal to you.

However, a similar incident happened with a man from Michigan, United States who at first, did not seem to pay much attention to the mail about winning money thinking it to be some prank, but later found it to be true.

The man who wanted to remain anonymous, won a lottery prize worth $100,000 (approx 82 lakh rupees) in Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance game. At first, he thought that he was being pranked by his college friends but later confirmed it.

According to Michigan Lottery Connect, the winning player earned $100,000 in a random lottery on September 28. He entered the drawing by scanning non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.

The winner told Michigan Lottery Officials, "I got an email that said I won $100,000 in a Lottery second chance game. I thought it was from some college buddies who were playing a trick on me. Even after I talked to someone at the Lottery, I was skeptical about everything. Now, sitting here holding a check, I know that it's very real!", as quoted by Michigan Lottery Connect.

Reportedly, the player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. “I’ve been a Lottery player for a long time and I’ve won a little here and there, but you never think it will be you who wins the big one,” said the player. “I’ve dreamt about what this would be like, but never imagined it would be a reality.”

As per the Michigan Lottery, each non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches ticket qualifies for a second opportunity to win a reward between $500 to $100,000. Before scanning their non-winning tickets on the Michigan Lottery mobile app ticket scanner by November 13, 2022, players can enter.