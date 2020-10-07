MI vs RR: Krunal Pandya's facial expression is a whole 2020 mood; Netizens can't agree more
New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Mumbai Indians rose to the top of the points table after registering a comfortable win against Rajasthan Royals in game 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Tuesday. While the match had its exciting moments, what caught everyone's attention was Krunal Pandya's facial expression when he walked in to bat against Rajasthan Royals.
Krunal's expression was exactly the whole mood of 2020 and fans can't agree more to it. The 'Meh' face of Krunal explained what it feels like to watch the match from home and it surely became the subject of the meme.
Netizens started the meme fest after the facial expression of Krunal Pandya went viral. To which one of the users said, "This is exactly the expression When there are no cheerleaders to motivate you to hit boundaries. #MIvRR"
Me when its SRH VS RR match #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/eaCvGOdjNS— Ashutosh (@AshxMaker) October 6, 2020
Another user said, "Me & My frnd attending early morning lectures
My Mood When I do Online Class In Morning #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/ghHtLLminr— SubHanKar ♤ (@SubHanK21945342) October 6, 2020
Rajastan's batting line_up— Rose🍁 (@itx_rosee) October 6, 2020
out of Sarjah😴#MIvRR pic.twitter.com/L4VBWfHYG9
When there are no cheerleaders to motivate you to hit boundaries. #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/wGDAkCl1Z3— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 6, 2020
Yet another commented, "When you are dozing in class and the teacher calls you to solve the question on board #MIvRR"
Jab gully cricket me match k beech me senior aa kr ball cheen le or bole bhaai ka ek over khel k dikhao. pic.twitter.com/kgubY1rLHz— Meme_wala_page (@HumoroussAf) October 6, 2020
My mood in the morning before Chai pic.twitter.com/DDw4I99hCL— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 6, 2020
On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians scored 193 runs after Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Rajasthan Royal's chase turned out to be a difficult one as they were reeling at 12 for three. The wickets kept tumbling at the end of the match which handed over RR a 57-run defeat.
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma