Meteor Causes Huge Flashlight In Skies Of Chile's Santiago | WATCH

In Santiago, Chile, a meteor was caught on camera and it lit up the sky at night. Also known as a shooting star, a meteor is a phenomenon when a meteoroid enters Earth's atmosphere at a speed of around 20 km/s and the heating of that object produces light. This video of a meteor in Chile was recorded on July 7 and we can see that the meteor caused a huge flashlight in the city of Santiago.

According to BBC, scholars at Concepción University said that the meteor was a small rock body that burned up upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere. Meanwhile, the local media reported that the meteor also fell apart into several parts before disappearing in the Andes region.

According to the website TNH1, the meteor crossed Santiago and was also seen in Argentina. This meteor is called 'T12.cl'. Astronomer Juan Carlos Beamin from the Chilean Astronomy Foundation said the flash lit up because upon entering the atmosphere, even “a stone, or a small rock, due to friction with the air, burns and shines”. He also informed that the speed of the meteor was 10,000 km/h.

On July 7, a burning meteor-like fireball also flashed across the sky over Wellington, New Zealand. According to the news agency Reuters, many people heard a loud boom and saw a flashlight as the meteor passed in the sky.

New Zealand's national weather authority tweeted, "An interesting signature from the Wellington Radar, at 1:52 pm. This shows a cross-section of the atmosphere, with what may be the smoke trail of the meteor that passed over the lower North Island. It's about the right place and time, and it's not meteorological."

The Tweet further added, "The vertical radar image scans over about 2.5 minutes so smoke trail likely affected by an eastwards drift in the westerly winds aloft. The circles on the left, is from the radar slicing through virga (or light precipitation) aloft."