New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Tesla CEO and SpaceX owner Elon Musk is always making the headlines for some reason. But this time, he has been hitting headlines as he has acquired the microblogging site, Twitter, for around USD 44 billion. Now, Elon Musk grabbed eyeballs for another reason as he attended the Met Gala Event 2022 with his mother.

Elon Musk surprised everyone with his grand entry at the Met Gala Event 2022. He was accompanied by his mother Maya Musk. Elon Musk was wearing a black tuxedo, with a white bow tie and white shirt. Meanwhile, his mother was wearing a red velvet dress with a pearl necklace.

Elon showed his fun and goofy side as he posed for the cameras with his mother. He raised his eyebrow, made a pouty face and clearly had fun posing for the camera. Elon Musk also attended Met Gala in 2018.

Netizens are clearly loving this look of Elon Musk and have some hilarious reactions. One person wrote, "he's just in a silly goofy mood #ElonMusk #MetGala", meanwhile another person tweeted, " I had zero interest in Met Gala until...right now". Take a look at the reactions.

The theme of the Met Gala in 2022 is In America: An Anthology of Fashion' and the dress code is In America: An Anthology of Fashion'. This year's theme will be inclusivity in fashion, and the exhibition will show the unsung heroes who have advanced the American design world. According to the theme, celebrities can select the outfits from the era of American fashion in the last decades of the 19th century.

The event is hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda are hosting the 2022 Met Gala as co-chairs. Designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will continue as honorary co-chairs. Moreover, Hamish Bowles, Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony will be hosting the live stream.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav