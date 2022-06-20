Optical illusions are often known for creating a buzz on the internet, with a unique ability to divide opinions and create a conversation online. New Optical illusions attract many netizens and boost their eagerness to go for the test.

Popular optical illusions of recent years, such as the blue or gold dress debacle, have moved on slightly from more traditional swirling, kaleidoscopic and geometric patterns that play havoc with our visual perception by overstimulating the brain.

Here's a picture that will leave you confused. It will trick your mind into believing what the picture is not. What you see in the picture will tell you if you're 'left-brained' or 'right-brained'.

The brain has two separate 'hemispheres'. While the left hemisphere of your brain controls parts of your body's right side and function, the left side of your brain does exactly the opposite.

What Do You See?

If you're right-brained, you'll see a fish and if you are left-brained, you'll see a mermaid.

People who see a fish are believed to be more creative, emotional and intuitive while people who see a mermaid are believed to be more logical, analytical and attentive to what's going on in their minds.

Interestingly, a group of people on social media believe to spot something other than the fish or the mermaid.

Many people claimed that the picture resembles a donkey. Among the prominent users is Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who found it to be a donkey, "It's a donkey, though", the writer wrote.

American comedian and writer Sean O’Connor also followed suit, “I see a donkey that is telling me to burn down a church”, he commented.

A Twitter user jokingly posted a comment asking if her frontal lobe is missing. "If I see a donkey does that mean my frontal lobe is missing", the user wrote.

Posted By: Anushka Vats